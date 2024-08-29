Television | Celebrities

Producer JD Majethia talks about the popularity of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and how they re now contemplating to work on a Season 3 of the popular sitcom show. Read to know more details.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the evergreen and popular sitcom show made by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions has been a landmark project. Even today, people praise the show for its concept, realistic take, great performances and overall quality. Now, with the makers contemplating and brainstorming on the upcoming Season 3 of the project, Producer JD Majethia got into a conversation with a YouTube Channel, Rajshri Unplugged, where he talked at length about the journey of the show and many other things.

We at IWMBuzz.com take reference from that video for our story here.

Said Majethia, “We focussed on the quality of the show and wanted Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai to be made really well. But it is a fact that we did not make much money out of the show. Today, we have earned so much goodwill for the show, it is so overwhelming. We never did compromise on the quality.”

Talking about how he convinced popular actor Satish Shah to play the role of Indravadan, Majethia said, “We will make a show which will give you a platform that compliments the performer in you. This is what I had told Satish Shah when I approached him for the role. Later, after months of shoot, he enjoyed so much on the set, that he did not like to go out of the set. He used to sit in the green room and talk to all. He became family.”

On the love got and the expectations on Season 3, he was quoted saying, “Audience has given so much love to Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. They made it into a monstrous hit. Expectations were high for Season 2 of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. We will soon bring Season 3 too. We are working towards that.”

Are you a fan of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai? Drop in your comment here.

The show was directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Jamnadas D. Majethia and Aatish Kapadia under the production banner of Hats Off Productions. Starring an ensemble cast of Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar, the show revolves around the Sarabhais, a quintessential upper-class Gujarati family living in the upmarket neighbourhood of Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai.