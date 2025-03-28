Wagle Ki Duniya Upcoming Twist: Atharva plans to confess love to Ananya; gets mesmerized seeing her

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production has seen engaging drama with Ananya staying in the Wagle house. Her lavish lifestyle created a few turbulent moments for the Wagle family. But when Ananya was in problem at the hands of the reporters, Atharva helped her. We wrote about the reporters catching Ananya after they chased her. However it turned out to be Sakhi and not Ananya. Atharava’s plan thus worked and the reporters were sent out.

The upcoming episode will see Atharva getting drawn towards Ananya. He will decide to confess his love to Ananya. Ananya will also have family moments with the Wagle family and will be in a happy zone. She will feel the love of the family and will cherish the memories. The family will dress up Ananya in a saree, seeing which Atharva will get mesmerised.

Will he confess his love?

