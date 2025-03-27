Wagle Ki Duniya Upcoming Twist: Atharva protects Ananya; saves her from the reporters

Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey produced by Hats Off Productions has seen engaging drama with the Wagle family having an unexpected visitor in Ananya (Saumya Shetye) staying with them. The family had to deal with Ananya’s lavish lifestyle and attitude along with her aggressive rebellious nature. However, a problem arose when Ananya’s father got into a problem with one of his constructed buildings collapsing. Gungun did the unexpected when in one of the pictures she put of the satsang in their complex, uploaded a picture of Ananya’s unknowingly. This made the reporters suspicious of Ananya’s presence and they came in numbers to find that out.

The upcoming episode will see the reporters tracking Ananya and running behind her and finally catching her. However, the girl will turn out to be Sakhi and not Ananya. It would have so happened that Atharva would have changed Ananya with Sakhi in order to protect Ananya. This way, the reporters will be accused of wrong judgement and will be sent out. Ananya will thereby be saved.

What will happen next?

