The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Raj Anadkat and Sunayana Fozdar are leading television stars. They are ardent social media users and often keep fans enticed with their everyday posts. As of now, Raj Anadkat has shared a moment as he vibes to the soothing song Dil Toh Pagal Hai and on the other hand, Sunayana Fozdar shared a video as she takes the time to decorate her home.

Raj Anadkat took to his social media handle to share a reel as he vibes to the song ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’. Immersing in the mood of romance and love, the actor can be seen dancing with a pillow in his hand. He looked super dope in his lime yellow printed hoodie t-shirt. He completed the look with denim jeans and gelled pulled back hair. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Love this tune.”

Here take a look-

Sunayana Fozdar on the other, who is known for her role as Anjali Bhabhi in the show TMKOC took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures straight from the table. The actress can be seen posing with her new crockery from the brand Amalfiee Ceramics. Sharing the beautiful pictures, she wrote, “My Home is My canvas where I explore my creativity ! My Love For artistic Crockery Shows Just that”

The actress can be seen all gorgeous in her beautiful pink midi dress. She completed the look with her wavy long hair, leaving it open and rounded it off with minimal makeup look.

Here take a look-