Television | Celebrities

Raj Anadkat's special birthday wish for sister wins hearts

Raj Anadkat, the popular Taarak Mehta actor took to his social media handle to share a candid picture with his sister Sonu wishing her on her birthday. The brother-sister moment is truly adorable

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jun,2023 11:10:18
Raj Anadkat, the charming and talented actor from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has made headlines yet again! This time, he took to his social media handle to wish his beloved sister Sonu Anadkat a happy birthday in the most delightful way possible.

Raj Anadkat drops candid pictures with sister Sonu

In a candid picture that could melt even the toughest hearts, Raj and Sonu are seen flashing their gorgeous smiles, striking a pose that exudes pure joy. But that’s not all! Along with the captivating picture, Raj penned a heartfelt birthday note for his darling sister, leaving us all in awe of their sibling bond. With words that beautifully expressed his love and admiration, Raj’s birthday message was nothing short of a masterpiece.

It’s safe to say that he truly knows how to make birthdays extra special! Kudos to Raj Anadkat for spreading joy and warmth, not just on the screen but also in the lives of his loved ones. Happy birthday, Sonu Anadkat, and may your day be filled with endless laughter and blessings!

Sharing the picture, Raj wrote, “Happy Birthday @sonu_anadkat I pray that Tum jeeo Saalon saal and you get everything you wish for Love You #rajanadkat #birthdaygirl #june #celebration #happy #picoftheday #joy #smile #happiness #happybirthday”

Here take a look-

Raj Anadkat's special birthday wish for sister wins hearts 813050

Raj can be seen in a simple pink casual t-shirt. He clubbed the funky vibrant t-shirt with beige cargo pants. On the other hand, Sonu can be seen in a lilac t-shirt that she teamed with black joggers and a side bag.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

