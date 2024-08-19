Raksha Bandhan is a day for catching up with family: Anjali Tatrari

Actress Anjali Tatrari who plays the lead in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj, sees Raksha Bandhan as an occasion to catch up with family, her extended family and friends. Being the eldest kid in the family, she holds a lot of responsibility when it comes to pleasing her younger brothers and sisters on the day.

Says Anjali, “Raksha Bandhan becomes a reason for all of us to catch up and meet. Otherwise, they have been there throughout for me. This occasion is the day to cherish when we all catch up. And, the worst part about this is being the elder one, I have to give the gift to everyone. So even if they get a gift for me, I have to give them a gift in return. Summing it up, it’s a nice family get-together. We get to eat a lot of good stuff. This year, I am shooting in Umargaon away from home. I will go to Mumbai to be with my loved ones. I will be meeting my family and my brothers.”

Ask her if she has a Rakhi brother from the industry and Anjali states, “No, I don’t have any such Rakhi brothers in the industry. Of course, I have had actors who played brothers in the show, but then we are good friends, not as such Rakhi brothers.”

She replies to whether she has had any Rakhi moment with a fan, saying, “Not a Raksha Bandhan moment with any fan, but I remember, once an aunty who had gone to some temple, basically got a Raksha Dhaga for me. And she tied it in my hand and considered me like her daughter. I think that was really sweet. And I think that is the best part about being an actor. You have so many people wishing good for you. Who you haven’t even met, whom you don’t know, but they are always wishing nice for you. They’re always counting you in their prayers, and what could be better than that?”