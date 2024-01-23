Ratan in Mera Balam Thanedaar is a proper villain with varied shades: Sidhhaarth Dhanda

Young actor Sidhhaarth Dhanda is portraying the baddie’s role very well in the newly launched Colors show Mera Balam Thanedaar. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Mera Balam Thanedaar has Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary playing the leads.

Essaying the role of Ratan Chauhan, Sidhhaarth talks about his role, “My character of Ratan Chauhan, as you must have seen, is a bad guy. He has his own attitude and style. He has his hand in all the wrong acts possible. He is a rough and tough character. The look given to me is different, with the Rajasthani touch to it. I will say that Ratan is a proper villain character which will go on to have shades to it.”

On this role being quite different, the actor shares, “I have played negative roles before. This is another shade of being bad. This has not been easy, as I had to catch the accent, body language and attire. This is an art in itself to carry the character’s characteristics.”

“The concept of the show is about spreading the message of underage marriage. In addition to the main concept, the action sequences in the show are shot well and are different as they are shot in real locations. Also, the family rivalry and the manner in which it is projected should entice the fans,” adds the actor further.

Sidhhaarth has been part of shows on many channels and genres. “I believe that I am blessed. I have worked hard to reach the spot I am at the moment. I have been part of the youth shows Gumrah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kota Toppers etc. I played varied roles in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya etc. God has given me various kinds of shows and roles. I have played the simple lover boy, crazy lover boy and even the negative roles. I want to achieve a lot in acting, but I am taking every show as a step ahead to my main goal.”

On his expectations from the role, he avers, “I expect the love of the fans, and hatred too. Viewers will hate Ratan as a character. So the more they hate me in the show, I will get the love of the audience.”

Best of luck, Sidhhaarth!!