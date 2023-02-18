The Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat is an active social media user. He often engages with his fans on Instagram with his super intimidating content, photoshoot pictures and more. He was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, and his amazing dance skills in the show garnered him love all across the country.

Before his JDJ10 stint, Paras Kalnawat was in the show Anupamaa. However, he decided to leave the show for he couldn’t see his growth. There’s been a spark of controversy concerning his abrupt exit from the show. However, Paras has always been head up and stood by his point of view. The actor even earlier expressed that how he was taken aback to see only few from the show contacted him after his termination from the show. He added that none of them liked the post he shared on his Instagram concerning his exit from the show; as reported by The Indian Express.

Coming to his latest Instagram post, we can see Paras looking spectacular in a stylish black high-neck glittery sweater. He teamed the look with his spiked hair, stubble beard and beautiful smile. Shining under the light, the actor captioned the picture, saying, “Everytime I bet on myself I win a lottery 💸#NextStop #ParasKalnawat #Black #Devil”. The picture left his fans impressed.

One wrote, “Dapper”

Another commented, “rocking” along with love hear emoji

A third user wrote, “His smile dude “ alongside fire emojis in the comments.

Are you crushing over this stylish look in black by Paras Kalnawat? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.