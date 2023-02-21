The TMKOC actors Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat are keeping their Instagram game on point, and here’s what they have to share with their latest posts online. Palak Sindhwani left us astounded with her stunning red saree look, while on the other hand, Raj Anadkat talked about his slow phone. Scroll beneath to check on as we drop in the details:

Palak Sindhwani, who now plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show Taarak Mehta shared a stunning row of pictures on her social media handle, keeping her fashion absolutely on point. The actress looked stunning as she wore a gorgeous maroon red saree. She teamed the saree with a matching deep neck sleeveless blouse. The actress completed the look with mid-parted sleek hairbun and gorgeous beaded neckpiece. For makeup, the actress completed the look dewy soft eyes and pink lips. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Chaap Tilak sab cheeni re, moh se naina milayke..”

Here take a look-

Raj Anadkat on the other hand collaborated with the brand Samsung, promoting their new model, Galaxy M04. The actor vouches for the phone and calls it superfast. Sharing a hilarious video, where he plays as a ‘slow phone’ vs Galaxy M04, Raj wrote, “Speed is now better known as #GalaxyM04. Watch why I got rid of my lazy old phone and said hello to a lag-free multitasking experience with the all-new Galaxy M04, and it’s super fast 8GB RAM with RAM Plus. Get yours now at just ₹7999*. Head over to @amazondotin or visit Samsung.com for amazing deals. *T&C apply.”

Here take a look at the video-

On the work front, the actor earlier was in the show TMKOC where he portrayed as Tapu Gada. However, the actor left the show last year and is now venturing into new projects. He also owns a steady YouTube Channel.