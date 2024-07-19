Sachin And Sailee’s Emotional Moment Amid Rains In Udne Ki Aasha Wins Hearts; Watch Out For This Highpoint In The Show

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has continued to engage viewers with its realistic and simplistic tale. The journey of Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) from getting bound by a forced marriage to developing trust in each other, has been a beautiful phase in the show.

Udne Ki Aasha’s concept and engaging storytelling have been appreciated by viewers, and this has been evident in the steady rise in the show’ ratings. This week’s ratings that was released, saw Udne Ki Aasha bag a TVR of 2.0, and this is the first time since the show’s launch that it has touched a rating of 2.0.

The relationship between Sachin and Sailee has gained prominence in the show, and it has steadily been on the rise. The recent scene that was shot in the rain, has been a talk of the town. The Producer Rahul Kumar Tewary and the channel Star Plus, put up the engrossing clipping from the scene of Sachin and Sailee, which garnered all the praise.

Netizens appreciated the chemistry between the actors and looked forward to the airing of this sequence.

The Producer wrote,

Chalte Chalteeee 🎵 Sachin aur Sailee ka safar dekhte rahiye 8.45 / 9.30 PM on @starplus.

Chalte Chalteeee 🎵 Sachin aur Sailee ka safar dekhte rahiye 8.45 / 9.30 PM on @starplus.

Thank you @nehaharsora_ @kanwardhillon_ had a fabulous shoot , really enjoyed the rains 💦 ⛈️ would love to shoot again – soon soon 😎 – thanks to the entire #uka Team – great going, more to achieve

Indeed, the beautiful growth and progression in the relationship of Sachin and Sailee has won the audiences’ hearts and the fans of the show look forward to more of such sequences between the leads.

Gear up for this stupendous performance coming from Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in Star Plus Udne Ki Aasha!!