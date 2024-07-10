Sandeep Sachdev misses Parineeta Borthakur in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, says “Her character was the star”

Sandeep Sachdev is upset that her co-star Parineeta Borthakur has bid adieu to Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, which is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s Studio LSD. He called her character the star of the show and applauded her energy and on-screen presence. With Parineeta and the character bidding adieu, Sandeep talked at length about the importance of the character.

He says, “I really feel that Parineeta’s Mandira was actually the star of the show for me. I have always maintained that since the time I’ve been on the show. I feel that the kind of presence and energy she brought to her character are something I have never seen before. Because I’ve been shooting for the show, I see how it translates on screen.”

“It’s a very, very powerful character. There wasn’t a single moment where you could say Mandira’s character lacked something. She performed so amazingly well,” he adds.

Sandeep also shares that Parineeta was quite different from her on-screen personality. He even says that she had amazing poise and confidence.

Talking about his experience working with Parineeta, he avers, “I was approached for the role of Kamal Nath, and I was told that my wife was going to be the vamp on the show. So, I was going to be the husband of the villain, and I was actually very excited to step into those shoes. But when I saw Parineeta as Mandira, I just felt that she carried such amazing poise and confidence. The way she interacted with everyone on the set, from the spot boy to all the co-actors, is impressive. I’ve always found her to be quite an introvert, but as you talk to her and spend more time with her on set, she does open up a lot.”

“Seeing her as Mandira, who is an outright extrovert, was something really great. I used to look forward to performing scenes with Mandira, which I did towards the later half of the show. She is a great actress, and I’m sure we will work together someday soon,” he adds.