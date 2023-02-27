Shraddha Arya is one of the cutest and most adorable actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. She’s done incredible work in all these years as a TV actress in the popular show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything coming from her end manages to grab a lot of love and affection for all the good reasons. Not just on TV ladies and gentlemen, Shraddha Arya, has in all these years done incredibly well on her social media game as well. Quite often, her cute and super adorable videos featuring herself and her dear friend Anjum Fakih would go viral everyday on social media and we will truly melt in awe and go bananas for real.

So, to tell you all a little bit about Shraddha Arya and her latest social media post, what do we currently get to see happening at her end folks? Well, right now, Shraddha Arya is currently seen winning hearts with perfection like a pro in her cute post where she’s hilariously flaunting a cute baby bump and well, we are truly loving it. Well, do you want to check it out folks? See below right away ladies and gentlemen –

On the work front, Shraddha Arya has interesting work lined up in her pipeline and well, we are all super excited.