Scoop: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar signs Wes Anderson Film

Sunayana Fozdar is all obsessed with Wes Anderson. The actress is a big fan and has now shared a video on her social media handle, as she feels her latest fashion transition is almost like a Wes Anderson film

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 07:45:29
Renowned for his directorial prowess, he has helmed and penned several masterpieces, including “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” Anderson’s cinematic works exude a certain charm, characterized by an assembly of peculiar characters, meticulously curated sets, symmetrical compositions, and an enchanting whimsy that pervades throughout.

So, the love for such grand filmmaker isn’t very unusual either. Owing to that, Sunyana Fozdar, the popular Taarak Mehta actor took to her Instagram handle to share a video, looking all grand in her outfits, asserting that she feels like she is in a Wes Anderson film.

Sunayana Fozdar shares video on social media

In the video, we can see Sunayana Fozdar wearing a stunning outfits. The fashion transition video looks the best. Her fashion has always been on the preppy edge, and this one is no different. Sharing the video, Sunayana wrote, “Not Acting like Iam in a Wes Anderson Film ☺️

Film: Cute Summer Outfits🌸
Supporting Cast : Clueless Employees
Not directed by : Wes Anderson”

Check out below-

TMKOC

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC), an Indian television sitcom, epitomizes a sophisticated blend of humor and social commentary. With an impressive run spanning numerous year, this acclaimed show has captivated audiences across generations. Set in the bustling Gokuldham Society, TMKOC intertwines the lives of its diverse residents, ingeniously exploring the intricacies of everyday existence.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

