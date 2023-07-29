ADVERTISEMENT
Shinda Shinda No Papa: Gippy Grewal drops all smiles moment with Hina Khan

Gippy Grewal took to his social media handle to share a beautiful all smile moment with Hina Khan from the sets of Shinda Shinda No Papa.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 08:10:59
Actor-singer Gippy Grewal and the stunning Hina Khan shared an all-smiles moment on the sets of their film, “Shinda Shinda No Papa.” The picture, posted by Gippy Grewal on his social media handle, has left fans buzzing with excitement.

Looking dapper in a black t-shirt, pants, and turban, Gippy Grewal exuded the perfect Sardar charm, while Hina Khan effortlessly portrayed the quintessential Punjabi kudi with her grace and elegance.

Have a look-

The camaraderie between the two talented actors was evident as they posed together, radiating positivity and camaraderie on the film set. Fans couldn’t be happier witnessing this stunning pairing, and their on-screen chemistry is a major highlight of “Shinda Shinda No Papa.”

“Shinda Shinda No Papa” is a heartwarming family comedy skillfully directed by the renowned Amarpreet GS Chhabra. The film stars the versatile sensation, Gippy Grewal, alongside his own son, Shinda Grewal. With humor and charm, this delightful movie beautifully portrays the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s fast-changing world. It promises an unforgettable cinematic journey and guarantees a memorable and enjoyable experience for all audiences. Get ready to laugh, love, and cherish the bonds of family in this heart-touching film!

According to the project’s director, Amarpreet Chabra, working on “Shinda Shinda No Papa” has been an intriguing experience. He highlighted the importance of original stories in the growth of Punjabi cinema. Amarpreet expressed his belief that the movie’s plot would showcase a fresh approach to storytelling in the industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News