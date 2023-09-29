Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have bagged great fandom as a Jodi in quick time for their show on Sony TV, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Shivangi and Kushal playing the roles of Aradhana and Reyansh in the show. Their captivating chemistry onscreen has the viewers in great spirits. The story plot has been engrossing too, with their chemistry as Jodi catching good vibes. We recently saw Shivangi becoming Kushal’s Uber, aka driver in the wee hours of the night, after their pack-up. The two of them enjoyed their breezy car ride. Now, we have a BTS video of Shivangi Joshi where she is seen flaunting her long black hair and admiring it too.

Yes, in a make-up session video that was captured on the set of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi is seen combing her long hair and also flaunting its beauty. She is seen in a well-draped saree attire with long earrings. Shivangi is seen in her character look. She is seen dressing up and making her hair look perfect. She is also seen in a conversation as she sets her hair. Shivangi’s admiration for her long hair is seen in this video. She is seen combing it to perfection, giving herself the best look in open hair look.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Shivangi looks admirable to the core here!! We now know the secret behind her long tresses!! Don’t we?