Television | Celebrities

Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Shivangi Joshi is seen flaunting her long hair with an open-hair look for her show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. You can check the video here to know more.

Author: IWMBuzz
29 Sep,2023 18:50:59
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka 856731

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have bagged great fandom as a Jodi in quick time for their show on Sony TV, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show produced by Balaji Telefilms has Shivangi and Kushal playing the roles of Aradhana and Reyansh in the show. Their captivating chemistry onscreen has the viewers in great spirits. The story plot has been engrossing too, with their chemistry as Jodi catching good vibes. We recently saw Shivangi becoming Kushal’s Uber, aka driver in the wee hours of the night, after their pack-up. The two of them enjoyed their breezy car ride. Now, we have a BTS video of Shivangi Joshi where she is seen flaunting her long black hair and admiring it too.

Yes, in a make-up session video that was captured on the set of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi is seen combing her long hair and also flaunting its beauty. She is seen in a well-draped saree attire with long earrings. Shivangi is seen in her character look. She is seen dressing up and making her hair look perfect. She is also seen in a conversation as she sets her hair. Shivangi’s admiration for her long hair is seen in this video. She is seen combing it to perfection, giving herself the best look in open hair look.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Shivangi looks admirable to the core here!! We now know the secret behind her long tresses!! Don’t we?

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856436
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos]
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka] 855549
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka]
Give your Banarasi saree a fresh take! Cues from Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi 855450
Give your Banarasi saree a fresh take! Cues from Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi
Kurtis for women- Style to seize from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta’s closet 854946
Kurtis for women- Style to seize from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta’s closet
Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma: Classic blouse designs to style your sarees 853274
Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma: Classic blouse designs to style your sarees
Ganesh Chaturthi Elegance: Shivangi Joshi Dazzles In Yellow Gharara Set 854404
Ganesh Chaturthi Elegance: Shivangi Joshi Dazzles In Yellow Gharara Set

Latest Stories

Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming To Do Pilates, Results In Jelly Legs, Watch 856626
Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming To Do Pilates, Results In Jelly Legs, Watch
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs 856756
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs
Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals 856623
Hina Khan’s Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN 856726
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN
Ganpat Promotions: Kriti Sanon turns up glam quotient in black leather biker dress [Photos] 856576
Ganapath Promotions: Kriti Sanon turns up glam quotient in black leather biker dress [Photos]
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan demands answer about Elahi’s decision to marry Jordan 856709
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan demands answer about Elahi’s decision to marry Jordan
Read Latest News