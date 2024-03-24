Shivangi Joshi Looks Mesmerizingly Beautiful In Pink Anarkali, Takes Blessings At Famous Temple

The gorgeous, talented, and versatile Shivangi Joshi is not just a celebrated actress in the television world but also an inspiration for many with her Gen-Z-inspired fashion sense. From stealing attention in a funky co-ord set to spreading charm in sarees, she has the knack of becoming the talk of the town in every avatar. And this time, the actress shows her desi-ness in a pink Anarkali, making hearts flutter.

Enjoying the weekend, Shivangi ditched going to parties or vacations and chose a religious place to seek blessings and peace of mind. The diva visited the famous temple Chandrabadani Devi in Uttarakhand and treated her fans with glimpses of the holy place.

To visit a religious place, the actress wore a beautiful pink anarkali. The chikankari work on the anarkali kurta looks enchanting. She pairs the look with matching pajamas and dupatta, creating mesmerizing visuals. To complete her look, the diva opted for an open hairstyle and minimal makeup with no accessories. The actress looked as gorgeous as ever in the beautiful attire.

Her charismatic smile in the photos has left us spellbound. Shivangi never fails to make hearts flutter with her traditional glam. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is a travel enthusiast who often shares glimpses from her wanderlust journey.

Did you like Shivangi Joshi’s Anarkali look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.