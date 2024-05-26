Shivangi Joshi Stuns In Green Lehenga Set, Rajiv Adatia Calls Her, “Pretty”

Shivangi Joshi is one of the industry’s most brilliant and beautiful actresses. Her Instagram feed demonstrates her great sense of fashion. From dazzling, glittering gowns to divine ethnic drapes to bossy pantsuits, the Barsatein actress can easily pull off any style. However, the Barsatein actress exudes ethereal beauty in a green lehenga set this time. Let’s get a deeper look-

Shivangi Joshi’s Lehenga Set Appearance-

Shivangi embraces her look in an ethnic ensemble that is the right blend of modernity and traditionalism. She is dressed in a dark green lehenga from the Kalki Fashion apparel line. Shivangi’s attire includes an off-shoulder deep V-neckline, an attached train-style blouse, and a high-waist mermaid-style skirt. The gorgeous embroidery with sparkling diamonds and beads looked stunning on her. The outfit costs Rs. 36,995.

Shivangi’s Beauty Appearance-

But there’s more to this stunning ethnic fashion. Shivangi complements her simple style with a tight bun and a side bang. She wears emerald and diamond-embellished earrings and a ring, which touch her heritage nicely. Her pink makeover with shimmery eyeshadow and matte lips adds an added dose of charm. She exudes ethereal beauty with that lovely smile on her face.

She captioned her post, “Serenity,” with a golden star sticker.

As soon as the actress posted a picture series of herself on Instagram, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Rajiv Adatia turned to her post and commented, “Preety,” with a red heart eyes emoji.

