Shivangi Joshi Vs. Sumbul Touqeer: Who Slayed In Green Thigh-High Slit Gown?

Fashion is an important and prominent part of the entertainment industry. Actresses dress to the nines. They are also well-known for trying out new outfits and making a statement with their wardrobe. Both actresses expertly integrate classic and contemporary aspects, making their outfit choices stand out. The divas looked different while wearing the green thigh-high slit gown. We spotted Shivangi Joshi and Sumbul Touqeer sporting strapless dresses in their unique styles. Check out below

Shivangi Joshi And Sumbul Touqeer’s Green Thigh-High Slit Gown Appearance-

Shivangi Joshi

The singer looked lovely in a green thigh-high slit gown. The dress was embellished with sparkling and studded elements, such as a one-shoulder dress, making it an excellent choice for channeling glam queen emotions. Her ensembles’ bodycon silhouettes with thigh-high slit gown emphasize her toned figure and added pizzazz. She chose a lovely pair of velvet stilettos, and her hair is middle-parted wavy, nicely framing her face. She wore luminous makeup, pink eyeshadow, and a pink matte lip to complete her appearance.

Sumbul Touqeer

The actress looked stunning in a green gown with an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline, ruffled dropped sleeves, and a thigh-high slit. It’s basic glam with pops of color, yet that was enough to draw attention. Her long hair is styled in a braided hairstyle. She completed the look with fluttery lashes, green eyes, a flawless complexion with hints of color on the cheeks, and a glossy lip. She accessorized her ensemble with long silver earrings, a bracelet, and rings, which complete her glam appearance.

Shivangi Joshi and Sumbul Touqeer have slayed the green thigh-high slit gown, each in their distinctive ways. Whether you are drawn to Shivangi’s elegant glamour or Sumbul’s stunning edginess, actresses showcase this striking gown styled to reflect individual fashion sensibilities.