Shraddha Arya And Husband Rahul Nagal Twinning In Wedding Vibes, See Pic

The heartthrob Shraddha Arya never misses a chance to flaunt her togetherness with her hubby Rahul Nagal. The duo always amazes fans with their adorable and ideal pictures and videos. They both share a great bond and complement one another. And yet again, the duo twining for a friend’s wedding is going viral. Read more to see pictures

Shraddha Arya And Rahul Nagal Twinning

The Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha took to her Instagram and dropped a picture with her hubby. She wore a shiny peach silk saree paired with a butterfly neckline blouse. She wore the six-yard drape differently, making her look captivating. Her stunning choker necklace, earrings, and bangles accessorized her look. In contrast, the sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup rounded her appearance.

On the other hand, her husband Rahul Nagpal’s creamy kurta paired with a shiny peach half coat and creamy white pyjama with brown shoes added to his classy look. The duo posed like a king and queen as the actress sat on the chair, and her husband complimented her standing behind. Shraddha Arya captioned the post with a red heart. The duo looked gorgeous, twining in peach, and served a couple of goals.

