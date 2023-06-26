Shraddha Arya And Paras Kalnawat Fun Banter Behind The Scenes

The beautiful Shraddha Arya is a regular treat for her fans. She is a social media bug and spends her time making videos and clicking pictures. Her fans wait for her to share updates on her profile. And this time, the fun behind the scene banter will make you laugh. Let’s check it out below.

Shraddha Arya’s Fun Banter

Kundali Bhagya fame took to her social media handle and dropped a video on her story. In the video, the actress can be seen filming herself dressed in a plain saree and minimal makeup. She slowly takes the camera towards Paras Kalnawat, who starts dancing from the viral reel videos. His moves made us laugh, and undoubtedly you will also burst out laughing. In the text, she wrote, “Meet Our Jhalla Dikhla Ja Contestant Nn o (-1) @paras_kalnawat.”

Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Paras Kalnawat share a great rapport. In the show, Shraddha plays the role of Paras’s mother, and their bond in the show is powerful and similar on the screen. This duo often indulges in fun banter behind the scenes and makes everyone laugh. In addition, the trio of Shraddha, Paras, and Baseer often buzz in the headlines.

Undoubtedly this duo is your favorite too.