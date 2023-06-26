ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya And Paras Kalnawat Fun Banter Behind The Scenes

Shraddha Arya and Paras Kalnawat share a great bond with each. In the latest video, the duo is having a fun time with each other. Let's check it out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jun,2023 17:00:56
Shraddha Arya And Paras Kalnawat Fun Banter Behind The Scenes

The beautiful Shraddha Arya is a regular treat for her fans. She is a social media bug and spends her time making videos and clicking pictures. Her fans wait for her to share updates on her profile. And this time, the fun behind the scene banter will make you laugh. Let’s check it out below.

Shraddha Arya’s Fun Banter

Kundali Bhagya fame took to her social media handle and dropped a video on her story. In the video, the actress can be seen filming herself dressed in a plain saree and minimal makeup. She slowly takes the camera towards Paras Kalnawat, who starts dancing from the viral reel videos. His moves made us laugh, and undoubtedly you will also burst out laughing. In the text, she wrote, “Meet Our Jhalla Dikhla Ja Contestant Nn o (-1) @paras_kalnawat.”

Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Paras Kalnawat share a great rapport. In the show, Shraddha plays the role of Paras’s mother, and their bond in the show is powerful and similar on the screen. This duo often indulges in fun banter behind the scenes and makes everyone laugh. In addition, the trio of Shraddha, Paras, and Baseer often buzz in the headlines.

Undoubtedly this duo is your favorite too. Let us know in the comments section. Follow IMWBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya’s New Vanity Van
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya’s New Vanity Van
Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Special Party In Rishikesh
Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Special Party In Rishikesh
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
Shraddha Arya’s Character Preeta Has Her Star In The Sky, Check Deets
Shraddha Arya’s Character Preeta Has Her Star In The Sky, Check Deets
You’re not fat…: Shraddha Arya’s simple hack to success
You’re not fat…: Shraddha Arya’s simple hack to success
Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe
Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe
Latest Stories
Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten
Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Read Latest News