ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe

Shraddha Arya took to her social media handle to share some stunning all natural look. Embracing her natural no-makeup moment, the diva gave off nothing but goals, while she went all unfiltered sharing the picture

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jun,2023 05:31:38
Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe

Shraddha Arya takes a bold step and bids farewell to filters in her latest picture! The stunning Kundali Bhagya actress graced our screens wearing a jaw-dropping off-white bodycon long dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. But that’s not all—Shraddha decided to take things up a notch and said goodbye to makeup as well!

Shraddha Arya’s embraces her natural beauty

Embracing her natural beauty, she let her long wavy tresses flow freely, adding an extra touch of enchantment to the picture. With her radiant smile and confidence shining through, Shraddha Arya proved that sometimes, simplicity can steal the show. Her fans were left in awe as they couldn’t help but admire her raw and unfiltered beauty. It’s refreshing to see a star who is unafraid to embrace her true self and remind us that we are beautiful just the way we are. Shraddha Arya, you’ve certainly set a new trend, inspiring us all to let go of the filters and embrace our own unique beauty.

Have a look-

Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe 814747

Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe 814748

Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe 814749

Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe 814750

Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe 814751

Fans React

Soon after Shraddha Arya shared the pictures on her social media handle, her fans went all wowed with her beauty in one go.

One wrote, “Why weren’t u this hot and sexy before !!! U have been hiding it all these years 😱 just look at you !!!! “

Another wrote, “Someone this pretty, this talented nd wasting her talent playing a mother 🙂 how I wish you see your worth nd do a new project for urself nd ur fans”

A third user wrote, “Wow beautiful looks shinning beauty gorgeous stunning looks hot “

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shraddha Arya Loves These Basic Life Chores; Check Out
Shraddha Arya Loves These Basic Life Chores; Check Out
Watch: Shraddha Arya Reveals Her Natural Hair Look, Flaunts Her Real Skin
Watch: Shraddha Arya Reveals Her Natural Hair Look, Flaunts Her Real Skin
"Akele kaise rahte..." Shraddha Arya chimes when paparazzi teases her about 'Jijaji'
"Akele kaise rahte..." Shraddha Arya chimes when paparazzi teases her about 'Jijaji'
Paras Kalnawat Blames Shraddha Arya For Spoiling Him?
Paras Kalnawat Blames Shraddha Arya For Spoiling Him?
Here's How Shraddha Arya Fulfills Husband's Responsibility
Here's How Shraddha Arya Fulfills Husband's Responsibility
Shraddha Arya Shares Romantic Moments With Hubby, Watch
Shraddha Arya Shares Romantic Moments With Hubby, Watch
Latest Stories
An insight into Sriti Jha’s ‘love letter’, watch
An insight into Sriti Jha’s ‘love letter’, watch
Sunayana Fozdar’s summer elegance is in full bloom in floral dress
Sunayana Fozdar’s summer elegance is in full bloom in floral dress
Raj Anadkat gets rejected in love, Palak Sindhwani says ‘sending good vibes’
Raj Anadkat gets rejected in love, Palak Sindhwani says ‘sending good vibes’
Fit Babe: Munmun Dutta flaunts her growing quads
Fit Babe: Munmun Dutta flaunts her growing quads
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Italy explore
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Italy explore
Kiara Advani is having her 'La Vie En Rose' moment right
Kiara Advani is having her 'La Vie En Rose' moment right
Read Latest News