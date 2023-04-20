Shraddha Arya is quite fond of sarees. She has constantly been snapped wearing beautiful and classy sarees. Being in showbiz for years, the actress has learned fashion tactics and applies them to look her best. But do you know she can’t style her saree look without this one thing? And that thing is none other than a neck accessory. So most of the time, whenever Shraddha wears a saree, she adds glam to her neckpiece.

Shraddha Arya Neck Pieces

1) Black Choker

Shraddha Arya styled her simple South Indian look in a white cotton saree paired with a pink blouse. Her rosy makeup and lips looked stunning. But the black choker added a classic look with matching stud earrings.

2) Square Choker

The actress wore a yellow ruffle saree and styled her appearance with a sleek hairstyle. Her simple appearance was elevated with a square choker. In this saree, Shraddha Arya exuded a typical Indian woman.

3) Collar Necklace

Shraddha Arya sparkles in a shimmery golden net saree paired with a matching lace blouse. In addition, the diamond-embedded multicolor necklace added a statement look to her appearance.

4) White Motif Choker

Kundali Bhagya diva Shraddha Arya donned a glittery white saree for the disco night. Her simple look was completed with a beautiful white motif choker necklace.

5) Diamond Necklace

Shraddha Arya exuded a bridal glow in blood red silk saree with gold embroidery. But the beautiful gold diamond necklace and earrings grabbed all our attention.

6) Princess Diamond Choker

The beautiful diva Shraddha Arya appeared stunning in a white netted saree paired with a matching white diamond princess choker.



Which necklace piece did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.