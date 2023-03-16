Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her co-star Shakti Arora. The two portray the role of Preeta and Karan in the show. However, as of now, Shakti is all set to exit from the show, however, Arya shall continue to play her part as Preeta. Owing to that, Arya has now shared a video on her Instagram handle, throwing a farewell blast to her co-star.

In the video, we can see Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora on sets, celebrating together. The onscreen couple can be seen cutting the celebration cake together and later Arya feeding him the cake. Later the video shows the stars posing together with other co-stars on the sets, while they say goodbye to Shakti Arora.

Sharing the video, Shraddha Arya wrote a special message, saying, “Had such wonderful time together ❤️ .. On To Bigger & Better !! #KBFamilyIsLove #KB #KaranPreeta #Preeran #PreeJun @sahilgambhir_ @shaktiarora #KundaliBhagya”

Soon after she shared the video, Shakti Arora commented, “Will miss shooting amazing scenes with u..❤️ keep Growing.. grow with the flow.”

However, the news that Shakti Arora is quitting the show didn’t go well with fans. Some came in flooding saying that they would quit watching the show, as the character of Karan Luthra comes to an end. As per reports, the show is going to feature a generation leap, that of 20 years. Shraddha Arya shall play mother to grown ups now. A source close to ETimes, has revealed, “Shakti would have continued if there was no leap. But mentally he is not ready to play father on TV to an adult. The leap will take place in the first week of March.”