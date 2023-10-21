Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash

Shraddha Arya dazzled in a golden off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit. The striking ensemble was paired with golden heels and a chic handbag, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Oct,2023 18:00:33
Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash 863299
Credit: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Actress Shraddha Arya took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Adhvik Mahajan’s birthday celebration, complete with stylish outfits, radiant smiles, and a gathering of close friends. The party was an epitome of elegance and sophistication, and the photos posted by Shraddha give us a peek into the memorable evening.

Shraddha, known for her role in the popular television series Kundali Bhagya, not only attended the celebration but also shared some snapshots of the birthday bash on her Instagram handle. In the pictures posted by Shraddha, she dazzled in a golden off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit. The striking ensemble was paired with golden heels and a chic handbag, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

Adhvik, the birthday boy, chose a stylish yet subtle white shirt adorned with bling details, which he paired with classic blue jeans. Adhvik’s look was the perfect complement to the overall glamour of the evening. Adhvik’s wife, Neha Mahajan, looked nothing short of a diva in her silver thigh-high slit gown. The shimmering silver gown accentuated her grace and elegance, making her an embodiment of style and sophistication.

Shraddha shared the photos with a heartfelt caption, “Happy Birthday @adhvik_official!! 🎂 🥳 🎉 #PicsWithMyChicks 😉 & the Birthday #Chico! @nehaadhvikmahajan @aryadivya @palki_msh @iamheenaparmar.” In addition to the glamorous shots with the birthday boy, Shraddha shared pictures featuring her girl gang, highlighting the laughter, bonding, and fun that make such gatherings truly memorable.

Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash 863300

Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash 863301

Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash 863302

Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash 863306

Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash 863307

Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash 863308

Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash 863309

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Inside Shraddha Arya's Haircare Routine, Watch 861894
Inside Shraddha Arya’s Haircare Routine, Watch
Soar Hotness Bar Like Shraddha Arya, Nia Sharma, And Kanika Mann In Party Wear Gowns 861212
Soar Hotness Bar Like Shraddha Arya, Nia Sharma, And Kanika Mann In Party Wear Gowns
Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860265
Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya 859358
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859097
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos]
Wedding Lehenga Tips: Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya And Shehnaaz Gill 858685
Wedding Lehenga Tips: Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya And Shehnaaz Gill

Latest Stories

Yaariyan 2 Review: Is A ‘Sparkly , Christmassy’ Feelgood Treat 863330
Yaariyan 2 Review: Is A ‘Sparkly , Christmassy’ Feelgood Treat
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh takes Kimaya on a movie date, makes Aradhana jealous 863328
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh takes Kimaya on a movie date, makes Aradhana jealous
Kangana Ranaut becomes aunt, gets emotional as she holds her new-born nephew 863314
Kangana Ranaut becomes aunt, gets emotional as she holds her new-born nephew
Media Reports: Junooniyatt to go off air on November 3 863321
Media Reports: Junooniyatt to go off air on November 3
Nia Sharma Is Raising Sensuality In Backless Dress, See Stunning Photos 863179
Nia Sharma Is Raising Sensuality In Backless Dress, See Stunning Photos
Must Read: 05 characters from Gadar 2 which left the audience stunned! 863251
Must Read: 05 characters from Gadar 2 which left the audience stunned!
Read Latest News