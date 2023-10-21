Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash

Actress Shraddha Arya took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Adhvik Mahajan’s birthday celebration, complete with stylish outfits, radiant smiles, and a gathering of close friends. The party was an epitome of elegance and sophistication, and the photos posted by Shraddha give us a peek into the memorable evening.

Shraddha, known for her role in the popular television series Kundali Bhagya, not only attended the celebration but also shared some snapshots of the birthday bash on her Instagram handle. In the pictures posted by Shraddha, she dazzled in a golden off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit. The striking ensemble was paired with golden heels and a chic handbag, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

Adhvik, the birthday boy, chose a stylish yet subtle white shirt adorned with bling details, which he paired with classic blue jeans. Adhvik’s look was the perfect complement to the overall glamour of the evening. Adhvik’s wife, Neha Mahajan, looked nothing short of a diva in her silver thigh-high slit gown. The shimmering silver gown accentuated her grace and elegance, making her an embodiment of style and sophistication.

Shraddha shared the photos with a heartfelt caption, “Happy Birthday @adhvik_official!! 🎂 🥳 🎉 #PicsWithMyChicks 😉 & the Birthday #Chico! @nehaadhvikmahajan @aryadivya @palki_msh @iamheenaparmar.” In addition to the glamorous shots with the birthday boy, Shraddha shared pictures featuring her girl gang, highlighting the laughter, bonding, and fun that make such gatherings truly memorable.