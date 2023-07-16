Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is a regular treat for fans. The diva is now making her fans go awestruck with her new ethnic glam. She has been attending weddings and functions lately. And her fans get to see her in ethnic looks, which is all about glamour and gorgeousness. Yet again, she exudes an irresistible charm in a silk salwar suit. Check out below

Shraddha Arya’s Style In Silk Salwar Suit

In the newest Instagram dump, Shraddha Arya wore a simple and classy silk salwar suit that includes a silk Kurta with a yellow border paired with matching pants and an organza dupatta with gold work around the corners. She accessorized her look with long green emerald and diamond embellished earrings and gold bangles. Her sleek midpart low bun, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips rounded her makeup. At the same time, the golden heels and handbag added a statement to her appearance.

The 35-year-old knows to yo pull attention toward her ethnicity. In her pictures, she posed, flaunting her aadaye. Her unedited pictures and those glamorous look are slayers. Everything is apart, but her beautiful smile is nothing less than heaven. She shared these pictures with a filmy caption, “Dilli Shekhar Ka Saara Meena Bazaar Leke.”

Did you like Shraddha Arya’s new look in a silk salwar suit? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.