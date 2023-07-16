ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit

Shraddha Arya is a fashion queen. She loves ethnic drapes, and her style has always awed the audience. Yet again, her new silk salwar style is sensational

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Jul,2023 01:20:00
Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834253

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is a regular treat for fans. The diva is now making her fans go awestruck with her new ethnic glam. She has been attending weddings and functions lately. And her fans get to see her in ethnic looks, which is all about glamour and gorgeousness. Yet again, she exudes an irresistible charm in a silk salwar suit. Check out below

Shraddha Arya’s Style In Silk Salwar Suit

In the newest Instagram dump, Shraddha Arya wore a simple and classy silk salwar suit that includes a silk Kurta with a yellow border paired with matching pants and an organza dupatta with gold work around the corners. She accessorized her look with long green emerald and diamond embellished earrings and gold bangles. Her sleek midpart low bun, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips rounded her makeup. At the same time, the golden heels and handbag added a statement to her appearance.

The 35-year-old knows to yo pull attention toward her ethnicity. In her pictures, she posed, flaunting her aadaye. Her unedited pictures and those glamorous look are slayers. Everything is apart, but her beautiful smile is nothing less than heaven. She shared these pictures with a filmy caption, “Dilli Shekhar Ka Saara Meena Bazaar Leke.”

Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834246

Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834247

Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834248

Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834249

Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834250

Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834251

Shraddha Arya Exudes Chic Charm In Silk Salwar Suit 834252

Did you like Shraddha Arya’s new look in a silk salwar suit? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shraddha Arya Wows In Soft Pink Lehenga; See Her Ethnic Glam 832841
Shraddha Arya Wows In Soft Pink Lehenga; See Her Ethnic Glam
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832427
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing
Shraddha Arya recalls Kundali Bhagya shooting days, shares unseen pics 831885
Shraddha Arya recalls Kundali Bhagya shooting days, shares unseen pics
Why Is Shraddha Arya Frustrated? 823146
Why Is Shraddha Arya Frustrated?
In Pics: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Friend's Wedding Festivities 822807
In Pics: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Friend’s Wedding Festivities
Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape 822084
Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape
Latest Stories
Priyanka Chopra gets barred from shooting ‘Head of State’ given SAG AFTRA strike, read 834228
Priyanka Chopra gets barred from shooting ‘Head of State’ given SAG AFTRA strike, read
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Adorable In Black For Dil Bechara 834356
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Adorable In Black For Dil Bechara
Akshara Singh Turns Muse In Purple Sparkling Gown; See Pics 834365
Akshara Singh Turns Muse In Purple Sparkling Gown; See Pics
Sajid Nadiadwala-Tiger Shroff aim to make Baaghi 4 biggest action-packed entertainer 834424
Sajid Nadiadwala-Tiger Shroff aim to make Baaghi 4 biggest action-packed entertainer
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur, wins her first Grand Slam title 834422
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur, wins her first Grand Slam title
Tajdar Amrohi raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing the iconic ‘Meena Kumari’ in biopic, says ‘should avoid’ 834419
Tajdar Amrohi raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing the iconic ‘Meena Kumari’ in biopic, says ‘should avoid’
Read Latest News