The Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are currently giving us goals with their latest Instagram moments. Both the stars are headed out for a cosy vacation and are currently catering rampant goals with their vacation diaries. The stars became popular amongst their fans with their compelling chemistry on the screen as Karan Luthra and Preeta Arora in the show KB.

However, DD decided to leave the show last year, owing to his paternity leave. The actor welcomed his first child along with his wife Vinny Arora to the world. Later to that, he signed for Sherdil Shergill. Shraddha Arya continues to be a part of the show. However, of now, KB has shown a generation leap of 20 years.

Coming back to their latest posts on social media handle, Shraddha Arya shared some surreal picturesque moments on her social media handle, while on the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared some adorable moments with his dear son Zayn. Scroll down beneath to check on their latest posts:

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable photodump with his family. In the first slide we can see DD in his casual white shirt teamed with black shades as he poses with his son Zayn in his arms. In the next slide, he shared a picture of his wife Vinny Arora, where she hold her son in arms. The third slide comes with DD, Vinny Arora and their son in middle. The actor went on to share more pictures from the exotic vacation trip. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “The days we live for ❤️”

Here take a look-

Shraddha Arya on the other hand took a short vacation break to Maldives. The actress shared beautiful pictures from her exotic resort stay at the Maldives. The actress can be seen in her bathrobe chilling by the swimming pool. The actress can be seen enjoying some good chilling drinks at resort. She went on to share some more pictures enjoying her ‘vacation therapy’

Check out-