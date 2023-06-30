Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape

Shraddha Arya has been having a fun time for the past few days. Earlier, she was on vacation with her friends for her Bachelorette party in Uttrakhand. She had a great time there and posed for some stunning pictures of her ethnicity. And now, yet again, the diva dropped a picture fulfilling her wish. Let’s check it out.

Shraddha Arya’s Wish

The Kundali Bhagya actress had a dream to style herself in an ethnic silk drape and slay her look, as she mentioned in her caption of the new pictures. “Right from the start, I knew that this is the look I want to flaunt at my Bestie’s wedding.

Thank You, @kankatala_, For fulfilling my wish of dressing up in an Indian Gorgeous Silk Saree So So Damn Perfectly ❤️ #VeereDiWedding.”

Shraddha Arya’s New Saree Look

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram and revealed the full picture of her look from her friend’s wedding. She donned a beautiful pink, peach silk saree paired with a matching blouse. Her ethnicity was elevated with gold ornaments, sleek hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, bindi, and a gold potli handbag. Her smile looked charismatic throughout the photos. This is a perfect look to style yourself on any occasion. So try it out for once.

