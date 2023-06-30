ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape

Shraddha Arya is a renowned name on TV with her fantastic fashion goals. Here's check out the diva fulfilling her wish to get ready in silk; check out article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jun,2023 20:00:24
Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape

Shraddha Arya has been having a fun time for the past few days. Earlier, she was on vacation with her friends for her Bachelorette party in Uttrakhand. She had a great time there and posed for some stunning pictures of her ethnicity. And now, yet again, the diva dropped a picture fulfilling her wish. Let’s check it out.

Shraddha Arya’s Wish

The Kundali Bhagya actress had a dream to style herself in an ethnic silk drape and slay her look, as she mentioned in her caption of the new pictures. “Right from the start, I knew that this is the look I want to flaunt at my Bestie’s wedding.
Thank You, @kankatala_, For fulfilling my wish of dressing up in an Indian Gorgeous Silk Saree So So Damn Perfectly ❤️ #VeereDiWedding.”

Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape 822076

Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape 822077

Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape 822078

Shraddha Arya’s New Saree Look

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram and revealed the full picture of her look from her friend’s wedding. She donned a beautiful pink, peach silk saree paired with a matching blouse. Her ethnicity was elevated with gold ornaments, sleek hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, bindi, and a gold potli handbag. Her smile looked charismatic throughout the photos. This is a perfect look to style yourself on any occasion. So try it out for once.

Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape 822079

Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape 822080

Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape 822081

Shraddha Arya is muse in designer silk drape 822082

So did you like Shraddha Arya’s New Look? Please Share with us and follow IMWBuzz.com

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

