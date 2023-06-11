ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Arya Loves These Basic Life Chores; Check Out

The beautiful Shraddha Arya is a household name in the industry. In her recent post, the diva revealed her love for basic life chores and how she enjoys it

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jun,2023 20:12:32
Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is among the heartthrobs and most paid actresses. Other than that, she is just like many of us in her real life. The diva loves to do casual and simple things in life. And so, sharing her love for basic life chores, the diva dropped a reel video. Read more to know what she is enjoying.

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with her husband, navy officer Rahul Nagal in a traditional wedding ceremony in 2021. Since then, the duo has treated the fans with their adorable and gorgeous pictures. In a recent post on Instagram, Shraddha shared the basic married life chores she loves.

In the video, the actress hands the lunch box to her hubby. Also, she waved him goodbye while he drove off to the workplace. And in the caption, she wrote, “Enjoying the simple joys of married life.”

On the other hand, reacting to this video, Kumkum Bhagya star Mugdha Chaphekar dropped a heart and evil eye emoticon.

Shraddha’s profile is full of pictures of her hubby. The duo often takes time off to spend with each other. Also, they have been to many vacation places together. She has a huge fan following on her profile which keeps the audience hooked with her regularly.

