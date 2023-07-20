ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Arya Says 'America Ladki Nahi,' I'm A Desi Girl

Shraddha Arya is one of the most gorgeous and famous actresses on Television. She calls her desi girl in the latest Instagram story. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jul,2023 07:05:18
Shraddha Arya is a queen of hearts on Indian Television. Her fair and beautiful face makes her one of the most famous and popular divas. The actress has been enjoying her vacation lately. Earlier, she went to Rishikesh to celebrate her friend’s bachelorette party. And now she has a good in the hill station, as per her Instagram story. Responding to an aunty there, she calls herself a desi girl. Know the whole story below.

The diva shared a video clip on her Instagram story. The video starts with the actress taking selfies. She wore a white mini paired with a blue hat and no makeup. As the video proceeds, she asks, “Kya aama konsi ladki lag raha mai?”(she asked an aunty at her vacation place) The resident replies, “America Ladki.” Reacting to her answer, she said, “America Ladki nahi aama, desi girl.”

Shraddha Arya Says 'America Ladki Nahi,' I'm A Desi Girl 835239

Undoubtedly, Shraddha Arya is a desi girl. She never misses a chance to impress with her traditionalism. She is very grounded and loves her nation and culture. Her Instagram feed proves that she loves and is very proud of where she belongs.

Shraddha has worked in many TV shows like Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Forever Yours, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dreamgirl, and many others.

What’s your take on this? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

