Shraddha Arya Shares Hilarious Calorie Chronicles [Kundali Bhagya]

In a light-hearted and humorous Instagram story, Shraddha Arya shared a candid moment with her trainer, showcasing her playful side while addressing the age-old dilemma of burning calories versus indulging in delicious treats

26 Sep,2023 21:39:44
Shraddha Arya, the acclaimed actress known for her portrayal of Preeta in the popular television series Kundali Bhagya, recently treated her Instagram followers to a delightful glimpse of her life beyond the small screen. In a light-hearted and humorous Instagram story, Shraddha shared a candid moment with her trainer, showcasing her playful side while addressing the age-old dilemma of burning calories versus indulging in delicious treats.

In the Instagram story that quickly caught the attention of her fans, Shraddha is seen playfully navigating the tricky balance between fitness and indulgence of food. The video begins with her confidently strolling, embodying a sense of freedom that comes after burning a few calories. What adds a unique twist to the story is when Shraddha displays her smartwatch, revealing the calorie count.
However, the unexpected humor arises as she showcases the calorie tracker after indulging in a piece of bread. The watch comically reflects that her calorie-burning efforts have been nullified by this simple pleasure. Shraddha’s infectious sense of humor and candid approach to life had her fans in splits. The Instagram story led to many fans responding with rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emojis. Check the fun video below!

Shraddha is one of the top-rated actresses in the entertainment world. Her remarkable talent and undeniable charm have garnered her a massive fan following. In 2007, she made her debut on-screen as a participant in India’s leading Cinestar’s Ki Khoj. Over the years, she has been part of hit shows, namely Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more.

