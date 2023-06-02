ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya Shares Romantic Moments With Hubby, Watch

The gorgeous actress Shraddha Arya shares a great bond with her hubby. Here's how the diva spends romantic time with her one and only love; check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jun,2023 01:05:24
Shraddha Arya Shares Romantic Moments With Hubby, Watch

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya loves to share every detail about her life with her fans. The duo, since their marriage, treats fans with their adorable pictures together. And yet again his latest Instagram post, the diva shared a glimpse of romantic moments with her hubby. Let’s check out.

Shraddha Arya, in the latest shared reel, gave a sneak peek into some unseen videos and pictures of the duo spending quality time with her hubby Rahul Nagal. The video starts with Rahul carrying bags on the plane while Shraddha walks with the support of a stick. Later she poses with family and friends. She also spends some quality time taking selfies on the plane, at home, in the car, and in other places. The duo also kissed at midnight.

In contrast, the actress earlier, in an interview with ETimes, shared about her rapport with her in-laws and husband. “He (husband) would earlier not watch, but after marriage, he has started watching. My inlaws watch it very regularly, and they give inputs like wear this or do this. Everyone is really supportive. My husband doesn’t get time to watch the show everyday but he knows from me what’s happening in the show. He is always all ears to all rants about the show”. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in 2021.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shraddha Arya's Bridal Look; Watch BTS Video
Shraddha Arya's Bridal Look; Watch BTS Video
Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Revisits Old Memory!
Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Revisits Old Memory!
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya Is All Smiles With Her Family( New Pics Alert)
Shraddha Arya Is All Smiles With Her Family( New Pics Alert)
Latest Stories
Time for some 'black magic' ft. Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi
Time for some 'black magic' ft. Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi
Rakul Preet Singh shares inspiring message on struggles in life, Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in yellow
Rakul Preet Singh shares inspiring message on struggles in life, Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in yellow
Here's Why Munawar Faruqui Is Giving Free Kisses?
Here's Why Munawar Faruqui Is Giving Free Kisses?
DistroTV Expands Distribution, Partners with Cloud TV which powers 125+ Smart TV brands
DistroTV Expands Distribution, Partners with Cloud TV which powers 125+ Smart TV brands
Check Out The Thing Hina Khan Can't Live Without
Check Out The Thing Hina Khan Can't Live Without
Congratulations: Amruta Khanvilkar Celebrates In Style As Chandra Completes 200 Million
Congratulations: Amruta Khanvilkar Celebrates In Style As Chandra Completes 200 Million
Read Latest News