Shraddha Arya Shares Romantic Moments With Hubby, Watch

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya loves to share every detail about her life with her fans. The duo, since their marriage, treats fans with their adorable pictures together. And yet again his latest Instagram post, the diva shared a glimpse of romantic moments with her hubby. Let’s check out.

Shraddha Arya, in the latest shared reel, gave a sneak peek into some unseen videos and pictures of the duo spending quality time with her hubby Rahul Nagal. The video starts with Rahul carrying bags on the plane while Shraddha walks with the support of a stick. Later she poses with family and friends. She also spends some quality time taking selfies on the plane, at home, in the car, and in other places. The duo also kissed at midnight.

In contrast, the actress earlier, in an interview with ETimes, shared about her rapport with her in-laws and husband. “He (husband) would earlier not watch, but after marriage, he has started watching. My inlaws watch it very regularly, and they give inputs like wear this or do this. Everyone is really supportive. My husband doesn’t get time to watch the show everyday but he knows from me what’s happening in the show. He is always all ears to all rants about the show”. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in 2021.

