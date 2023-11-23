Shraddha Arya Shares Throwback Video With Her Girl Gang, Says ‘Mujhe Zindagi Se Bhi Pyaari’

Shraddha Arya is one of the top beauties in the town who has garnered massive love for her stints on screen. However, the actress never ceases to capture attention with social media posts. Today, the actress dropped a video of her gang as she misses them a lot. Let’s take a look below.

Shraddha Arya’s Throwback Video With Girl Gang

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Arya drops a fun-filled video of her girl gang as she misses them a lot. In the video, the actress can be seen enjoying a fun time with her girls, including her co-stars Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi from the show Kundali Bhagya.

However, the video also features Heena Parmar, who is an actress; Neha Adhvik Mahajan, a celebrity stylist; Pooja Thakur; and Shraddha’s sister, Divya Arya. In the video, Shraddha can be seen smiling, capturing every moment, and posing with all her girls, and not just that, she dances and plays with them.

However, in the caption, she wrote, “Mi Amigos (with a red heart) #YaariTeri #MujheZindagiSeBhiPyaariHai #Bff #MissingYouAll.” (Mi Amigos means Mh friends). It is a treat for fans to watch Shraddha’s fun-filled time with her girl gang, and we love her vibe.

