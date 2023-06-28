Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is a heartthrob of the industry. She has an impeccable sense of fashion which makes her fans look up to her. Whether ethnic or Western, she knows how to pull off different outfits and looks. Her latest pictures in a blue saree are stealing hearts. Read more to check it out

Shraddha Arya’s Ethnicity

In the latest shared pictures, Shraddha looked stunning as she wore a beautiful sky blue floral printed ruffle saree paired with a square low neckline blouse. The light blue colour suited her well and made her look pretty.

In contrast, she styled her look with the minimal. She donned a beautiful choker necklace with matching earrings and bangles. Her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, smokey eyes, and luscious lips rounded her appearance. In addition, the white handbag added to her statement look. The actress captioned her post, “Aaj hogayi aa ve Rab di meher.”

Shraddha posed, flaunting her sassy and gorgeous looks throughout her photoshoot. At the same time, her beautiful smile grabbed attention and stole the show with her charisma. Undoubtedly the diva is known to captivate her fans through her looks.

Earlier, her dance video from the wedding went viral. The diva performed well on the song ‘Mere hatho me nau naur chudiya hai’. Her expressions and moves were fiery.

