ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics

The gorgeous Shraddha Arya in her late pictures stole hearts with her ethnicity in a blue saree. Let's check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Jun,2023 15:30:12
Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is a heartthrob of the industry. She has an impeccable sense of fashion which makes her fans look up to her. Whether ethnic or Western, she knows how to pull off different outfits and looks. Her latest pictures in a blue saree are stealing hearts. Read more to check it out

Shraddha Arya’s Ethnicity

In the latest shared pictures, Shraddha looked stunning as she wore a beautiful sky blue floral printed ruffle saree paired with a square low neckline blouse. The light blue colour suited her well and made her look pretty.

In contrast, she styled her look with the minimal. She donned a beautiful choker necklace with matching earrings and bangles. Her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, smokey eyes, and luscious lips rounded her appearance. In addition, the white handbag added to her statement look. The actress captioned her post, “Aaj hogayi aa ve Rab di meher.”

Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics 821055

Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics 821056

Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics 821057

Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics 821062

Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics 821063

Shraddha posed, flaunting her sassy and gorgeous looks throughout her photoshoot. At the same time, her beautiful smile grabbed attention and stole the show with her charisma. Undoubtedly the diva is known to captivate her fans through her looks.

Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics 821058

Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics 821059

Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics 821060

Earlier, her dance video from the wedding went viral. The diva performed well on the song ‘Mere hatho me nau naur chudiya hai’. Her expressions and moves were fiery.

Did you get mesmerized? Let us know, and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer plans to keep Karan away from Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer plans to keep Karan away from Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Shraddha Arya And Paras Kalnawat Fun Banter Behind The Scenes
Shraddha Arya And Paras Kalnawat Fun Banter Behind The Scenes
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s proclamation of Preeta’s existence shocks Luthra family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s proclamation of Preeta’s existence shocks Luthra family
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya’s New Vanity Van
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya’s New Vanity Van
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, come check out
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, come check out
Here comes an intriguing family poster of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’! Coming to the big screen tomorrow!
Here comes an intriguing family poster of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’! Coming to the big screen tomorrow!
Kangana Ranaut joins hands with Sandeep Singh, come together for mega-budget magnum opus
Kangana Ranaut joins hands with Sandeep Singh, come together for mega-budget magnum opus
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Looks Surreal In This Amazing Saree Style; Check Pic
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Looks Surreal In This Amazing Saree Style; Check Pic
I wish to have the superpower of reading people’s minds: Dhruvi Jani
I wish to have the superpower of reading people’s minds: Dhruvi Jani
Read Latest News