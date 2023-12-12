Shraddha Arya swings in Christmas Vibe in Switzerland, watch

Embracing the magic of Christmas, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya has unveiled her plans for a festive celebration amidst the breathtaking mountains in 2023. Offering a sneak peek into her holiday extravaganza, Arya shared a captivating transition video on her social media platform, showcasing her swift journey through different locations alongside her friends.

The video kicks off with Arya gracefully donning a chic high-neck brown woolen dress, paired with a sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup, radiating both style and warmth. As the scenes unfold, the actress is seen sharing the frame with a friend in a train, traversing through snow-capped mountains, injecting an adventurous spirit into her Christmas festivities.

Arya accompanies the video with a heartfelt caption, labeling it as “The COOLest Transition Video I’ve Ever Made..❤️.” The hashtag #MountRiGi and #ChristmasVibe, along with tags to @rigi.ch and @myswitzerlandin, hint at the stunning location and Arya’s collaboration, adding a touch of glamour to her Swiss Christmas experience.

In this visual feast, Shraddha Arya not only shares the joy of her festive moments but also serves as an inspiration for followers to infuse style into their holiday celebrations. Against the backdrop of Mount Rigi’s snowy allure, Arya’s fashionable ensemble and the Christmas cheer promise an unforgettable and magical experience. As fans eagerly await more updates, Arya’s Christmas adventure becomes an amusing spectacle, capturing the essence of a glamorous holiday in the lap of Switzerland.