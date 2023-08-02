Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here

Shraddha Arya is making hearts flutter with her ‘fairy’ avatar. The diva looks gorgeous in every drape, and today she turned Pari in a pink saree as she flaunted her quirkiness. One of the most loved beauties never fails to attract our attention with her style and personality. Check out Shraddha Arya’s ‘Pari’ avatar.

Shraddha Arya’s Pari Avatar.

The diva shared new pictures on her Instagram profile. She wore a beautiful pink striped saree and a puffy red butterfly neckline blouse. She styled her look without heavy accessories. In contrast, her rosy cheeks, pink lips, winged eyeliner, and soft curls round her appearance. A pair of long earrings added to her stunning look.

Shraddha Arya posed, flaunting her quirkiness in the pictures. You might be wondering what makes her so happy. She is happy and excited because it’s her birthday month, and she can’t wait for her birthday to come soon. In the she wrote, “Welcome Birthday Month.”

Shraddha’s beautiful smile and bubbliness have always amazed us, and one cannot stop adoring her beauty in the latest pictures. The actress has always made it to the headlines with her gorgeousness in pictures. She looks beautiful in every style, whether ethnic or western, and her social media is proof.

Did you like Shraddha Arya's quirkiness in the latest pictures?