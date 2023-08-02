ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here

Shraddha Arya is a renowned actress in the entertainment world. The diva turned pari in her latest avatar in a pink saree. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Aug,2023 01:05:59
Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here

Shraddha Arya is making hearts flutter with her ‘fairy’ avatar. The diva looks gorgeous in every drape, and today she turned Pari in a pink saree as she flaunted her quirkiness. One of the most loved beauties never fails to attract our attention with her style and personality. Check out Shraddha Arya’s ‘Pari’ avatar.

Shraddha Arya’s Pari Avatar.

The diva shared new pictures on her Instagram profile. She wore a beautiful pink striped saree and a puffy red butterfly neckline blouse. She styled her look without heavy accessories. In contrast, her rosy cheeks, pink lips, winged eyeliner, and soft curls round her appearance. A pair of long earrings added to her stunning look.

Shraddha Arya posed, flaunting her quirkiness in the pictures. You might be wondering what makes her so happy. She is happy and excited because it’s her birthday month, and she can’t wait for her birthday to come soon. In the she wrote, “Welcome Birthday Month.”

Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here 839705

Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here 839706

Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here 839707

Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here 839708

Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here 839709

Shraddha Arya Turns 'Pari' In Pink Saree; See Here 839710

Shraddha’s beautiful smile and bubbliness have always amazed us, and one cannot stop adoring her beauty in the latest pictures. The actress has always made it to the headlines with her gorgeousness in pictures. She looks beautiful in every style, whether ethnic or western, and her social media is proof.

Did you like Shraddha Arya’s quirkiness in the latest pictures? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

