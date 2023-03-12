The Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar leave fans enticed again with their latest posts on social media

The show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular television shows. The show initially starred Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles. However, later Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show owing to his paternity leaves. The actor went on to act in the show Sherdil Shergill further. However, Arya continues to thrill us with her work as Preeta in the show.

It’s a given that both the stars are celebrated for their work all across the country. Known for their amazing work on the screen, the stars have time and again kept their fans enticed with their every day posts on social media handles. And here’s what the stars are up with their latest posts.

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share a set of beautiful pictures from her Vizag trip. The actress visited a temple in the city. The actress, as she shared the pictures online, we could see her all ravishing in a saree. The diva wore a stylish yellow transparent saree with pink polka dots all over. She completed the look with her mid-parted sleek hairbun, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with a sheer golden neckpiece. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Jai Vasudev”.

Here tale a look-

On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen all funked up in photoshoot video. He took to his Instagram stories to share the video. Looking spectacularly hot in the video, the actor completed his fierce look in an abstract shirt flaunting his chiselled abs. The actor rounded off the look with black shades and gelled hair.