Shraddha Arya twirls in ethnic teal blue co ord set, take cues

Shraddha Arya just unleashed a tsunami of wedding guest style on her Instagram, and it’s a rollercoaster of chicness! Picture this: she’s rocking a teal blue ethnic co-ord that’s basically a fashion grandeur. The teal blue satin silk tube top and dhoti pants combo? It’s like a dance-off between tradition and modern sass!

But here’s the kicker – the pièce de résistance! A teal blue jacket that’s practically a canvas of embroidered florals. It’s like someone turned a garden into a fashion accessory, and Shraddha is strutting like the queen of this floral paradise. That jacket is not just an outfit; it’s a vibe, a mood, a whole celebration in itself.

Now, let’s talk hair and makeup drama. Shraddha’s long wavy hair is not just a hairstyle; it’s a plot twist. And the minimal makeup? It’s like she whispered to her makeup artist, “Make me glow, but keep it a secret.” The result? Effortless glam that’s making us question our entire beauty routine.

Hold on, we’re not done. Accessories time! The potli bag is not just an accessory; it’s the sidekick to Shraddha’s ethnic superhero look. And those heels? They’re not just shoes; they’re the drumroll to her grand entrance. This entire look is a masterclass in grace, confidence, and a dash of pure fun – the holy trinity of wedding guest fashion!

Want to rock a cool wedding guest look like Shraddha Arya? Easy peasy! Find a teal blue top and flowy pants – you know, like a tube top and dhoti pants. Then, add a fancy teal blue jacket with flowers on it – that’s the secret weapon. For your hair, let it down all wavy, and keep your makeup simple and fresh. Don’t forget a cute potli bag and some killer heels to complete the look. Voilà! You’re ready to slay the wedding scene, just like Shraddha.