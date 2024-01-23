Shraddha Arya twirls like a royal queen in intricately embroidered lehenga set, see photos

Shraddha Arya just hit the fashion jackpot, and we can’t get enough of her mesmerizing lehenga set! Imagine this: she’s rocking a vibrant green embroidered blouse paired with a seriously stunning lehenga skirt, all topped off with a dreamy mesh dupatta. It’s like she stepped out of a fashion fairytale.

Now, let’s talk hair – she’s got this mid-parted sleek hairbun that’s giving off major royal vibes. It’s the kind of hairstyle that says, “I’m here to slay!”

But the makeup game is where it’s at. Picture sleek eyebrows framing her face, winged eyes that are practically sending messages, and those bold red lips making a serious statement. It’s a whole mood, and Shraddha Arya is setting the trend.

And of course, what’s a glam look without some bling? Shraddha didn’t just dip her toes in, she went all out with a jaw-dropping heavy jewellery set. I’m talking about necklaces that demand attention, earrings that sparkle, basically dripping in glamour from head to toe.

Now, if you’re thinking of recreating this absolute stunner of a look, here’s the inside scoop: find yourself a lehenga set that screams elegance, nail that mid-parted sleek hairbun, and unleash your inner makeup maestro with those sleek eyebrows, winged eyes, and a bold red lip. Oh, and don’t forget to bring on the bling – the more, the better.

Trust me, you’ll be turning heads and owning the spotlight just like Shraddha Arya. It’s not just a look; it’s a fashion adventure waiting to happen!