Shraddha Arya's 'Baid-Ya' Pre-birthday Celebrations

Shraddha Arya is all excited because it's her birthday month. And recently, she gave a sneak peek into her pre-birthday celebrations on her social media handle

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Aug,2023 02:05:39
Shraddha Arya's 'Baid-Ya' Pre-birthday Celebrations

Shraddha Arya, the gorgeous, talented, and famous actress in the Telly world, never misses a chance to buzz in the headlines. She is the queen of heart with her impeccable fashion sense and style. She is a social media bug who keeps her fans engaged through her regular share of updates. And now she shared a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebrations.

Shraddha Arya’s Pre-birthday Celebrations

Kundali Bhagya actress seems very excited about her birthday. Shraddha shared her enthusiasm as her birthday month began on the 1st of August. Today she treats her fans with a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebrations. Well, you might wonder, that pre-birthday celebration would have been with all the lights, food and party but this time it’s different.

Shraddha Arya's 'Baid-Ya' Pre-birthday Celebrations 843142

Shraddha re-shared a photo shared by her friend Eashna Bhambri of immunity-building syrup. In the text, she wrote, “Birthday Bring In With #Baidyanath.” Also, “How Baid-Ya Can Life Get.” Baidyanath Balarishtha Ayurvedic Tonic releases stress and rejuvenates blood flow. This is how ‘Baid-Ya’ Shraddha Arya spending her pre-birthday celebrations.

Shraddha Arya’s birthday is tomorrow, the 17th of August. And we are excited to witness her birthday celebration, which will undoubtedly be a treat for us. The actress has huge fandom on her profile and treats her fans regularly through her latest updates.

So are you guys excited for Shraddha Arya’s birthday? Please drop your thoughts about it in the comments.

