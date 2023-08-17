Shraddha Arya's Birthday Special With Her Husband And Dolphin, See Pics

A very happy birthday Shraddha Arya. Today is our beloved actress from Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha’s birthday. Born on 17th August 1987, she turns 36 years old in 2023. The beauty was excited for her birthday ever since she was August started. And now, finally, the day has come. But this time, she celebrated her birthday, unlike every year. She didn’t throw a big party to hug dressed in glamour. So how did she celebrate her birthday? Find below.

Shraddha Arya’s Special Birthday Celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a series of pictures describing her birthday vibes. In the first picture, she showed her cute pink dolphin soft that she loves. And another person, her husband, in her cozy, comfy bed. She kissed the dolphin and played with it throughout her candid snaps.

On the other hand, she had an adorable time with her husband; Shraddha kept her head on his chest and captured herself with her husband and dolphin. However, it was her husband who took the video. Their cute smile and quirky vibes can be seen. She also got a beautiful flower bouquet with a note from her beloved husband, Rahul Nagal.

In the note, Rahul wrote, “Dear Wifey. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever and wishing you a lifetime of joy. Love you.”

