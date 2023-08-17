ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Arya's Birthday Special With Her Husband And Dolphin, See Pics

Shraddha Arya is celebrating her birthday in a different way, and here she gives a sneak peek into her comfy and casual birthday vibes with her husband on her social media handle.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Aug,2023 19:30:40
Shraddha Arya's Birthday Special With Her Husband And Dolphin, See Pics 843634

A very happy birthday Shraddha Arya. Today is our beloved actress from Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha’s birthday. Born on 17th August 1987, she turns 36 years old in 2023. The beauty was excited for her birthday ever since she was August started. And now, finally, the day has come. But this time, she celebrated her birthday, unlike every year. She didn’t throw a big party to hug dressed in glamour. So how did she celebrate her birthday? Find below.

Shraddha Arya’s Special Birthday Celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a series of pictures describing her birthday vibes. In the first picture, she showed her cute pink dolphin soft that she loves. And another person, her husband, in her cozy, comfy bed. She kissed the dolphin and played with it throughout her candid snaps.

On the other hand, she had an adorable time with her husband; Shraddha kept her head on his chest and captured herself with her husband and dolphin. However, it was her husband who took the video. Their cute smile and quirky vibes can be seen. She also got a beautiful flower bouquet with a note from her beloved husband, Rahul Nagal.

In the note, Rahul wrote, “Dear Wifey. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever and wishing you a lifetime of joy. Love you.”

Did you like Shraddha Arya’s birthday special? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

