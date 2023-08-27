Shraddha Arya's Cab Driver Requests Kundali Bhagya Makers Says, 'Ek Bar Toh Haste Dekhna Chahte'

Shraddha Arya is the face of the well-known daily soap Kundali Bhagya. It has been more than 5 years since the show first aired, and it has managed to be on the top chart with its amazing plot, cast, and scenes. The lead actress, Shraddha, who plays the role of Preeta, became a household name, and she is a favorite of many. So it’s obvious that the fans would like her to be happy and healthy in the show.

Recently, Shraddha, taking to her Instagram story, shared the genuine request of her cab driver to see her in happy scenes. In the video, her cab driver can be seen saying, “Preeta didi yaar aap bas serial me roti rehti ho ek baar toh haste huye dekhna chahte hai hum, please humari request hai.”

Reacting to this genuine request from her fan, she said, “Okay thik hai ye request mai mere show k maker ko.”

Her driver further said that he knows every scene and if you ask in which episode what happened, he knows everything, but please, I want to see you in happy scenes. Shraddha, laughing at this, said, yes, sure, now she will laugh and be happy in the show.

In the text, she wrote, “A humble request from My cab driver bhaiya to the creatives/makers of the show Kundali Bhagya.” Also, “Zyada nahi toh ek episode me hi hassa do.”

What’s your reaction to this special request by Shraddha Arya’s cab driver? Please share your thoughts in the comments.