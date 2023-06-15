ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Arya's Character Preeta Has Her Star In The Sky, Check Deets

Shraddha Arya is a stunning star with her acting talent. In the latest post, the actress revealed yet another achievement that will make you feel better

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Jun,2023 19:00:19
Shraddha Arya is a talented star in Indian Television. She has come very far in her career since her debut. Every character in her career has created an impact on the audience. And this time, her role of Preeta gets honoured with something unusual and unique. Read more to know.

Shraddha Arya plays the character of Preeta in one of the most famous shows Kundali Bhagya. Her male co-star was Karan. The duo entertained the audience with their chemistry and on-screen bond. The character was played by Dheeraj Dhoopar initially and later by Shakti Arora. The iconic pair has won many accolades, and to honour their fantastic chemistry ZeeTV registered Preeta and Karan’s names on the stars in the sky.

The actress shared a glimpse of the certificate on her profile. Her smile made it clear how happy she felt. She captioned her post, “Kundali Bhagya aur Preeta Karan ko aapne diya dher saara pyaar, aur hamari jodi ko banaane ke liye yaadgaar, ZeeTv ne aasmaan mein humare naam par darz kar liye hain do sitare, Jo hain Ek dusre ke Bahut Paas Shukriya aap sabhi ka , khaas kar ke.”

Shraddha also thanked her fans and audience, who showered immense love and support. She shared her gratitude.

So are you a Preeta and Karan fan? Please share your thoughts with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

