Siddharth Nigam, Bhuvan Bam’s guide to nail ‘smart casual’ men dress code

Siddharth Nigam and Bhuvan Bam are the dynamic duo of casual smart fashion, and they're turning heads left and right! Scroll below to check on the look

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Sep,2023 17:15:49
Bhuvan Bam knows that a black suit is the ultimate weapon in his style arsenal. He’s got that “mandatory stunner” look down pat, making every sidewalk his personal catwalk. Who knew that black could be so powerful and suave at the same time? Decking the style up with black shades and beardo look, the YouTuber gave off goals.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Nigam is rewriting the fashion rulebook with his black denim jacket and jeans combo. Looking spectacular in his stubble look, denim black jacket and jeans, the actor gave some mandatory fashion decks.

Casual Fashion for men

Casual smart fashion for men strikes the perfect balance between laid-back comfort and formal style. It’s all about looking effortlessly cool without breaking a sweat. Picture this: a crisp, well-fitted button-down shirt paired with slim-fitting chinos or dark jeans. Add some snazzy sneakers or desert boots to the mix, and you’ve got a winning combination. Don’t forget the accessories, gentlemen! A stylish watch or some subtle bracelets can elevate your look from “just rolled out of bed” to “ready to conquer the day.” And when in doubt, throw on a tailored blazer for that touch of refinement. Casual smart fashion is all about making a statement without shouting, “Look at me!” So, gentlemen, keep it fun, keep it comfortable, and keep it smart – you’ll be turning heads wherever you go!

So, whether you’re feeling bold in black like Bhuvan Bam or rocking that edgy denim like Siddharth Nigam, remember to have fun with your style and keep those heads turning! Fashion is all about self-expression, and these guys are acing the game with their unique takes on the classic smart casual look.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

