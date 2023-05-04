ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Nigam drops adorable picture with Ashnoor Kaur, wishes “Happy birthday”

Siddharth Nigam shares a candid picture with Ashnoor Kaur on his Instagram stories, wishes the latter on her birthday. The picture is nowhere to be missed, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 08:57:29
Ashnoor Kaur, the popular Indian actress is cherishing her 19th birthday today, May 3. To mark the occasion, the celebrated Patiala Babes star took to Instagram to share glimpses of her joyous celebrations with friends and family. From the captivating photos shared by the actress on the social media platform, it is apparent that she had a blast on her special day! The stunning actress appeared to be reveling in the moment, basking in the warmth of her loved ones’ presence. Ashnoor’s delightful pictures have undoubtedly left her followers awestruck and filled with admiration for the young star.

Along with that, her friends from the industry poured her love-filled wishes too, followed by Siddharth Nigam, who shared a candid picture on his social media handle with Ashnoor wishing her on her birthday.

Siddharth Nigam shares adorable picture with Ashnoor Kaur

In the picture we can see Siddharth Nigam all candid with Kaur. Both looking absolutely stunning together in ethnic apparel. Siddharth Nigam can be seen wearing a stylish pink ethnic kurta that he teamed with stylish hair and stubble beard. While on the other hand, Ashnoor looked gorgeous in her textured white kurta that she teamed with long hair and minimal makeup.

Check out-

Siddharth Nigam’s Work Front

On the work front, Siddharth Nigam recently made hurls with his amazing debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and others in pivotal roles.

