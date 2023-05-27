Siddharth Nigam flaunts special luxury lifestyle moment, Ashi Singh says, "you are the saviour"

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two individuals who are extremely popular and active on social media platforms. Well, it's now time to check out the latest happening at their end on social media platforms. We bet you will love it

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the most adored and loved content creators and actors in the Hindi TV industry. Both Siddharth and Ashi started their respective careers in the world of showbiz at a young and tender age and well, today, they certainly are reaping the benefits of the same. The two of them have literally worked hard and built a name for themselves from the scratches. Both the actors are very active on social media and they love to share new content daily on their Instagram handle.

So, let’s check out individually that’s happening at both Siddharth and Ashi’s end ladies and gentlemen:

Siddharth Nigam: In a new photo shared by Siddharth Nigam, the stylish actor is seen giving luxury lifestyle goals to everyone and we are totally inspired with his videography skills. He is surrounded by things that speaks volumes of his richness and we are super inspired. See below folks –

Ashi Singh: On the other hand, in a new video shared from her end, Ashi Singh is seen feeling troubled and feeling the heat of summer and that’s why, she’s seen hilariously calling a fan as a saviour. Internet is certainly very impressed with her adorable sense of humour and we love it. Well, do you all want to check it out and get a glimpse of the same? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com