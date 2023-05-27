ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Siddharth Nigam flaunts special luxury lifestyle moment, Ashi Singh says, "you are the saviour"

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two individuals who are extremely popular and active on social media platforms. Well, it's now time to check out the latest happening at their end on social media platforms. We bet you will love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
27 May,2023 09:48:20
Siddharth Nigam flaunts special luxury lifestyle moment, Ashi Singh says, "you are the saviour"

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the most adored and loved content creators and actors in the Hindi TV industry. Both Siddharth and Ashi started their respective careers in the world of showbiz at a young and tender age and well, today, they certainly are reaping the benefits of the same. The two of them have literally worked hard and built a name for themselves from the scratches. Both the actors are very active on social media and they love to share new content daily on their Instagram handle.

So, let’s check out individually that’s happening at both Siddharth and Ashi’s end ladies and gentlemen:

Siddharth Nigam: In a new photo shared by Siddharth Nigam, the stylish actor is seen giving luxury lifestyle goals to everyone and we are totally inspired with his videography skills. He is surrounded by things that speaks volumes of his richness and we are super inspired. See below folks –

Siddharth Nigam flaunts special luxury lifestyle moment, Ashi Singh says, "you are the saviour" 810504

Siddharth Nigam flaunts special luxury lifestyle moment, Ashi Singh says, "you are the saviour" 810505

Siddharth Nigam flaunts special luxury lifestyle moment, Ashi Singh says, "you are the saviour" 810506

Ashi Singh: On the other hand, in a new video shared from her end, Ashi Singh is seen feeling troubled and feeling the heat of summer and that’s why, she’s seen hilariously calling a fan as a saviour. Internet is certainly very impressed with her adorable sense of humour and we love it. Well, do you all want to check it out and get a glimpse of the same? Well, here you go –

Siddharth Nigam flaunts special luxury lifestyle moment, Ashi Singh says, "you are the saviour" 810503

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam heads to IIFA
In Pics: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam heads to IIFA
As an actor, maintaining healthy skin and keeping body hydrated is paramount to me: Ashi Singh
As an actor, maintaining healthy skin and keeping body hydrated is paramount to me: Ashi Singh
What's happening with Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh?
What's happening with Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh?
Sibling Goals: Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt note for brother Abhishek on Brother’s Day is winning internet over
Sibling Goals: Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt note for brother Abhishek on Brother’s Day is winning internet over
Watch: Ashi Singh rehearses her Kathak steps to Ore Piya
Watch: Ashi Singh rehearses her Kathak steps to Ore Piya
So Stunning: Ashi Singh decks up embellished lehenga choli, dances to Dilruba
So Stunning: Ashi Singh decks up embellished lehenga choli, dances to Dilruba
Latest Stories
Why is Anushka Sen so happy and cheerful?
Why is Anushka Sen so happy and cheerful?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka catches Rishi and Lakshmi red handed?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka catches Rishi and Lakshmi red handed?
Avneet Kaur's latest adorable photodump will melt you (see pics)
Avneet Kaur's latest adorable photodump will melt you (see pics)
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir gets into a nasty fight with Balbeera
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir gets into a nasty fight with Balbeera
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new buddy in life
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new buddy in life
Nikki Tamboli does swagger ramp walk, will make you obsessed for real
Nikki Tamboli does swagger ramp walk, will make you obsessed for real
Read Latest News