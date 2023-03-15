Siddharth Nigam is one of the most talented and admired youngsters and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The actor started his career as a child artiste many years back in the Hindi TV industry and well, given the kind of progress that he’s seen in his career till now, he certainly must be immensely happy and proud of what all he’s managed to achieve as an artiste. Siddharth Nigam is someone who’s got a humongous fan following backing him everytime whenever he needs support. His loyal legion of fans can literally go till any extent to shower him with love and affection and well, that’s what anyone truly looks forward to as a celebrity. While more often than not, it is Siddharth Nigam who gets the support of the entire country and his army of fans, this time, he’s seen doing the same.

We all know how much RRR movie makers as well as Guneet Monga and people associated with The Elephant Whisperers documentary made the country proud at a global level by bagging the Oscars this year. Well, that’s exactly why just like every other proud Indian, Siddharth Nigam too penned a special note and post to showcase his love and support for RRR makers and well, we are truly loving the way he’s showing support with the new photos. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

On the work front, we have high expectations coming from Siddharth Nigam this year and henceforth, we are looking forward to some wonderful stuff from her end.