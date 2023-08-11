Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih's 'Giggles' Off Screen

Sisters’ love is very different and beautiful in every bond. They are the strongest in the tough time and happier when together. And such is our beloved on-screen sisters Preeta And Shrishti, portrayed by Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih. The duo is one of the most loved sisters in the Television world. Today the duo indulges themselves in endless giggles. Read more to witness the adorable pictures.

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih’s Giggles

The beautiful Shraddha Arya shares an inseparable bond with Anjum Fakih. Off-screen friends often spend time together at parties and events. They make fans go awestruck with their amazing relationship with each other. And we know that when this off-screen friend unites, we sure are in for a treat.

Shraddha today shared the pictures after the shoot with Anjum. And in the photos, they could not stop gushing. Both of them can be seen wearing the same outfit as their characters in the show. Throughout the series of pictures, the sisters giggled. Their quirkiness and fun have always made their fans entertained and engaged.

It’s always a treat to watch this amazing sister duo off-screen. Their smiling faces and pure love for each other can be seen through their togetherness.

Did you enjoy watching the quirky pictures of Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih? Please drop your thoughts in the comments.