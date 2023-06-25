ADVERTISEMENT
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya's New Vanity Van

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya is a heartthrob in the entertainment industry. In the latest story, she shared a glimpse of her new vanity van. Let's check out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jun,2023 17:15:13
Shraddha Arya is a talented and famous artist in the entertainment business. She has ruled over hearts with her charisma and cuteness. Her lifestyle and fashion have always captivated her viewers. Her fans always want to know more about her personal life and updates. And this time, the diva shared a glimpse of her new vanity van. Let’s check out.

Glimpse Of Shraddha Arya’s Vanity Van

The actress shared a glimpse of her vanity van on her Instagram story. The video starts with the actress taking a mirror selfie in a beautiful dual-colour striped saree. While her accessories, makeup, and open hairstyle added to her glam. She looked cool filming herself. Shraddha takes her camera to show her sitting area and makeup table. The floors were furnished with wood, and the white walls and ceiling added to its classy look. She lives a lavish lifestyle which makes her fans glued to her updates.

On the other hand, as she takes it to the other side, it features her sleeping area. There was a small kitchen area and a chair and table to eat. Her bed looked beautiful in pink, and the ambience was amazing. Overall the new vanity van looked beautiful. In the text, she wrote, “New Van.. Same Me ;)”

What’s your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

