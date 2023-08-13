Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer's 'Sharara' Glam

Sumbul Touqeer is making hearts flutter with her gorgeousness in traditional flair. Whenever she posts new pictures, we know we are in for a treat to the eyes. Whether saree or salwar suit, she has impressed us with her mesmerizing looks, but today she opted for sharara. In the latest pictures, she takes up the ethnicity in her glam.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Sharara Avatar

Taking to Instagram, the diva dropped gorgeous pictures. She wore a plain red kurta, contrasting white ruffle sharara pants, and a white dupatta. Styled in traditionals, Sumbul looked like an epitome of beauty.

But wait, there is more! Sumbul adds an extra dose of glamour to her ethnicity with pair of layered jhumkas. Her basic eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips rounded her mesmerizing avatar. At the same time, her wavy curls hairstyle makes her look more enchanting throughout the photos.

The diva in the series of photos embraced her ethnicity. Her striking pose to flaunt her outfit and traditional love made fans fall for her. The cute smile and ethnicity complemented each other. Throughout the photos, one cannot take eyes off her sharara glam in a simple yet attractive way. You can steal this simple and gorgeous style for your home function and be mesmerizing beauty.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s Sharara love in the latest pictures? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.