Television | Celebrities

Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer's 'Sharara' Glam

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob actress in the town. In her latest Instagram dump,, the diva flaunts her love for traditional outfit sharara. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Aug,2023 09:15:00
Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer's 'Sharara' Glam 842574

Sumbul Touqeer is making hearts flutter with her gorgeousness in traditional flair. Whenever she posts new pictures, we know we are in for a treat to the eyes. Whether saree or salwar suit, she has impressed us with her mesmerizing looks, but today she opted for sharara. In the latest pictures, she takes up the ethnicity in her glam.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Sharara Avatar

Taking to Instagram, the diva dropped gorgeous pictures. She wore a plain red kurta, contrasting white ruffle sharara pants, and a white dupatta. Styled in traditionals, Sumbul looked like an epitome of beauty.

But wait, there is more! Sumbul adds an extra dose of glamour to her ethnicity with pair of layered jhumkas. Her basic eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips rounded her mesmerizing avatar. At the same time, her wavy curls hairstyle makes her look more enchanting throughout the photos.

Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer's 'Sharara' Glam 842570

Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer's 'Sharara' Glam 842571

Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer's 'Sharara' Glam 842572

Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer's 'Sharara' Glam 842573

The diva in the series of photos embraced her ethnicity. Her striking pose to flaunt her outfit and traditional love made fans fall for her. The cute smile and ethnicity complemented each other. Throughout the photos, one cannot take eyes off her sharara glam in a simple yet attractive way. You can steal this simple and gorgeous style for your home function and be mesmerizing beauty.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s Sharara love in the latest pictures? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

