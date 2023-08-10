Sneak Peek Into The Luxurious Place Shraddha Arya Spends More Time Than Home

Shraddha Arya, the gorgeous diva in the entertainment world, has impressed the audience with acting chops in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dreamgirl, and others. Over the years, she has earned a lot of fame and money. Today she is a renowned actress and lives in a lavish lifestyle. Currently, she features in the top show Kundali Bhagya, and recently she shared a glimpse of the luxurious place she spends more time in than her Home.

Shraddha Arya’s Special Luxurious Place

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha Arya treats fans with a sneak peek of the luxurious place she spends more time in than her Home. Before you may think something weird, let us tell you it’s her Vanity Van.

In the images, Shraddha can be seen enjoying her time in the Vanity Van. It’s the place she gets ready for her shoot and takes a rest when her shot is not ready. The visuals show the luxury of the place. Her van has pink and white colors in the surrounding. The comfy sofa, cushions, makeup desk, and organized place look amazing. There is also a beautiful picture of Shraddha near the dining table in a blue saree like a princess.

In the video, the diva took her fans on a room tour, and we cannot get over the amazing place. Undoubtedly this place is so beautiful that one would love to stay forever.

Shraddha shared the pictures and videos with the caption, “The Place where I spend more time than I do at Home…. my SELF-LOVE VAN aka My Vanity Van. #HomeIsWhereYouParkIt.”

Did you like Shraddha Arya’s luxurious vanity van? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.